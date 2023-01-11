Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.05.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $437.43 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $425.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

