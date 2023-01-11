Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 161 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $98,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $563.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $580.49 and a 200 day moving average of $543.10. The company has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $612.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.19 by $1.08. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total transaction of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares in the company, valued at $41,438,914.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.