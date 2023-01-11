Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 158 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $146.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $163.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

