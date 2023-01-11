Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,279 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 113,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Analog Devices by 30.7% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $169.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,985,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,187 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,127. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.