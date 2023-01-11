Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 539 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STERIS by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in STERIS by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in STERIS by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after buying an additional 143,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

STERIS Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE STE opened at $201.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.37. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $255.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,831.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is -1,708.94%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

