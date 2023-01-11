Bernard Coulie Sells 15,000 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $95,850.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $943.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $40.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

