Bernard Coulie Sells 15,000 Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $285,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $95,850.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $289,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLRX opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a market capitalization of $943.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. The business had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.