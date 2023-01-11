Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) PT Lowered to $180.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BILL. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $101.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.80. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $605,606.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,974 shares of company stock valued at $9,255,743. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

