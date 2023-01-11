BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Head to Head Survey

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock Capital Investment 28.73% 7.67% 4.54% 1847 -18.86% -1,300.72% -20.99%

Dividends

BlackRock Capital Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. 1847 pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 26.5%. BlackRock Capital Investment pays out 190.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BlackRock Capital Investment and 1847, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackRock Capital Investment and 1847’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock Capital Investment $46.24 million 5.90 $66.49 million $0.21 17.90 1847 $30.66 million 0.04 -$3.31 million N/A N/A

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than 1847.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of 1847 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats 1847 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

About 1847

(Get Rating)

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts. The Construction segment engages in construction and sale of custom cabinetry, including kitchen and bath cabinets, fireplace mantels and surrounds, entertainment systems and wall units, bookcases, and office cabinets. 1847 Partners LLC serves as the manager of the company. 1847 Holdings LLC was founded in 1948 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.