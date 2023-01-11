Boeing (NYSE:BA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.18.

Boeing Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $206.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.22. The company has a market cap of $122.73 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 23,846 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 10,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Boeing by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,171 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA raised its holdings in Boeing by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,027 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

