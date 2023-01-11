Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.42%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 447.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.