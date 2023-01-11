Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Receives $2.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

Bright Health Group Trading Up 25.2 %

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $512.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.40. Bright Health Group has a 1-year low of $0.49 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Insider Activity at Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. Analysts forecast that Bright Health Group will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,767.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 64,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $66,421.61. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 414,487 shares in the company, valued at $426,921.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596 in the last 90 days. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 211,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Bright Health Group by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bright Health Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

About Bright Health Group

(Get Rating)

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.