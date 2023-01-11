Brightworth Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brightworth cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 199,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $41.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a market capitalization of $176.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

