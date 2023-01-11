Brokerages Set 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target at $51.00

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $41.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. 10x Genomics has a twelve month low of $23.81 and a twelve month high of $127.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at 10x Genomics

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 33.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $91,171.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,215,728.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $80,439.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 10x Genomics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.