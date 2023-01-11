Brokerages Set ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Price Target at $63.20

ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALE. Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ALLETE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ALLETE from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.76. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.11). ALLETE had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ALLETE by 73.8% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

