Brokerages Set Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) PT at $47.09

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $29.00 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $6,862,834.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 7,237.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,874 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 24,535 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,569,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 551.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,883 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.