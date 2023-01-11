Brokerages Set Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Price Target at $56.75

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.75.

CLLNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €58.00 ($62.37) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cellnex Telecom from €53.00 ($56.99) to €58.00 ($62.37) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Cellnex Telecom stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. Cellnex Telecom has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $27.57.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

