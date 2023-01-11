Brokerages Set Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT at $59.00

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average is $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 0.96. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $478,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,419.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $478,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,435,419.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,990,423. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 439.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

