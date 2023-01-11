Brokerages Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target at $7.80

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLAKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank of America raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($9.14) to €9.00 ($9.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $8.97 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.06. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

