Brokerages Set Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) PT at $56.00

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 115.57%.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 105,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 698,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,802,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,912.6% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 99,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 94,423 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

