Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Target Price at $260.30

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $260.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICLR. TheStreet upgraded ICON Public from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ICON Public from $295.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ICON Public from $272.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on ICON Public from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,989,000 after acquiring an additional 45,553 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,357,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 272,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,116,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 6.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Stock Up 7.8 %

ICLR stock opened at $216.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. ICON Public has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $297.42.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

About ICON Public

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

