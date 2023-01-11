Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price at $8.21

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.
LFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $106,648.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998,203 shares in the company, valued at $42,347,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $449,555. 16.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.
LFST opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.69 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
