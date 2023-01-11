Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price at $8.21

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.21.

LFST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.25 price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Warren Gouk sold 15,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $106,648.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,998,203 shares in the company, valued at $42,347,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,424 shares of company stock worth $449,555. 16.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the first quarter worth $136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,759 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 138.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 24,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in LifeStance Health Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 24,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

LFST opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. LifeStance Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.69 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 33.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About LifeStance Health Group

(Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.