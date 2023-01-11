Brokerages Set Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Target Price at $0.52

Shares of Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYBUF shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Meyer Burger Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Baader Bank raised Meyer Burger Technology to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 0.90 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meyer Burger Technology from CHF 0.26 to CHF 0.24 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Meyer Burger Technology Price Performance

Meyer Burger Technology stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. Meyer Burger Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

About Meyer Burger Technology

Meyer Burger Technology AG, a technology company, produces and sells solar cells and modules primarily in Switzerland. It operates through Photovoltaics and Modules segments. The company offers its products based on proprietary Heterojunction/SmartWire technologies. It also operates in Switzerland, Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally.

