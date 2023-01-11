Brokerages Set Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Price Target at $46.00

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.
Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %
Unilever stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $54.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,322,000 after acquiring an additional 744,885 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,035,000 after acquiring an additional 99,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 15.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after acquiring an additional 724,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.
