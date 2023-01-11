Brokerages Set Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Target Price at $57.15

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ventas from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ventas from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

VTR stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.95. Ventas has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of -434.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,636.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

