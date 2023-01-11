Brokerages Set Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Target Price at $136.69

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Visteon from $119.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Visteon to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David L. Treadwell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $281,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,191.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Visteon Stock Down 0.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Visteon by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 307.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth $52,000.

NASDAQ VC opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.79. Visteon has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.34 and its 200 day moving average is $128.37.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.75 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visteon will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

