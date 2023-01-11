Brokers Issue Forecasts for Arhaus, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.84. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arhaus from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Arhaus to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

Arhaus Stock Up 2.7 %

ARHS opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.96. Arhaus has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 101.46% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after purchasing an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 508.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 819,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 985.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 565,276 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Arhaus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.