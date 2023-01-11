Brokers Offer Predictions for Teck Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.68. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.73 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

