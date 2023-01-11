Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Brunswick from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of BC opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $101.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 492.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 36.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

