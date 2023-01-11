Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 19,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 19,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,884,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
XOMA Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.90.
XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.28). XOMA had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on XOMA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.
