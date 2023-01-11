Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 19,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 19,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, with a total value of $349,410.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,884,409.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

XOMA Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $223.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.28). XOMA had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 million. Analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in XOMA by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 16.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of XOMA during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of XOMA by 23.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on XOMA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

XOMA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.