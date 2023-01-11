Bvf Partners L. P/Il Acquires 19,000 Shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,788,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,884,409.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. XOMA Co. has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $26.81.

XOMA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

