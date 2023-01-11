CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $330.00 at Cowen

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Cowen from $313.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s previous close.

CACI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CACI International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

Shares of CACI opened at $295.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CACI International has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $319.33.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total transaction of $41,001.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $41,001.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,086.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa S. Disbrow sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $42,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423 shares of company stock valued at $129,756 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

