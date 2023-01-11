Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Raised by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $164.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.19% and a net margin of 22.86%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total transaction of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.45, for a total value of $42,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,677.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $7,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,196,414.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,750 shares of company stock worth $28,843,710 in the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.