Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,588 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Canon worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Canon by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Canon by 40.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canon in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Canon in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Canon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAJ opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.88. Canon Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. Analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAJ. StockNews.com cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

