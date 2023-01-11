Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

