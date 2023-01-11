Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Price Performance

CETX opened at $0.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

