CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.82.

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.56 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.88%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman purchased 8,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,065,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

