Chain One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.35 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 11th. One Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $254.85 million and $8.35 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chain has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.28 or 0.00443137 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.58 or 0.01305036 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,458.21 or 0.31299605 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s launch date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official website is chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com.

Buying and Selling Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.