Chesapeake Wealth Management Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.8 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $95.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $174.26 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $158.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.