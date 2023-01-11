Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 59 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $221.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.08. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

