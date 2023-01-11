Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 0.7% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

Chevron Stock Performance

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $340.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

