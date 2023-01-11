Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $176.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $122.84 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

