China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHNR opened at $0.42 on Friday. China Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

