Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $46,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.53.

NYSE:CHD opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

