Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $38,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $444.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $420.39. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

