Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 17.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Cintas by 8.2% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Cintas by 59.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $444.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $447.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $420.39. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $343.86 and a 1-year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

