Citigroup Downgrades Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) to Neutral

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.70 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Renault from €34.00 ($36.56) to €36.00 ($38.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Renault from €28.00 ($30.11) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Renault has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.41.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Price Performance

Renault stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.09.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.