City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $92.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.58. City has a 1 year low of $73.40 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.57.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that City will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares in the company, valued at $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 452 shares of City stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $45,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,699 shares of company stock worth $1,686,254. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in City by 735.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in City by 141.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in City during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

