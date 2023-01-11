Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $80.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.5 %

NET stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $132.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $253.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 475,785 shares of company stock worth $21,984,376. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,341,000 after buying an additional 1,398,081 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after purchasing an additional 610,639 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698,601 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after purchasing an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.