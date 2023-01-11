CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of CNB Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. CNB Financial has a 52 week low of $22.98 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $493.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.85.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNB Financial will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 224,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after buying an additional 213,365 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 46,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

