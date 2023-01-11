Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 86.1% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.11.

